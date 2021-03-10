COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Herman Secondary Academy

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Herman Secondary Academy in Windsor.

The Greater Essex County District School Board says two students have tested positive.

The first confirmed case was identified on March 2 and according to the board, the second case is associated with the first case.

The school remains open however close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the health unit.

There are also COVID-19 outbreaks at Monseigneur Jean Noel Catholic Elementary School in south Windsor and Bellewood Public School on Labelle Street.