COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Holy Names Catholic High School

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor's Holy Names Catholic High School.

According to a release from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, a second confirmed case of the virus originating from the school triggered the outbreak Friday.

The board goes on to say a "small group of students was dismissed when we learned of the first case this week and no additional students need to be dismissed."

According to the release, all other staff and students are considered low risk at this time.

The health unit has reached out to those directly effected by the outbreak, according to the board.

Most students currently aren't attending school in person, but the board says it still felt it was necessary to keep the school community informed.