COVID-19 outbreak declared at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the Complex Medical Care Unit at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare with four patients testing positive.

According to a release, the outbreak in the 3 North unit at the Dr. Y. Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility was declared Friday afternoon.

HDGH officials say four patients have tested positive associated with the outbreak — two patients have since been discharged while two remain on site.

Several measures have been put in place including limiting new admissions and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Members of the public with questions are being asked not to tie up the hospital's phone lines, but to summit any concerns online.

The comment form can be found on the hospital's website.