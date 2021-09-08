COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kingsville daycare

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a daycare in Kingsville.

According to the health unit, there are currently 41 confirmed cases associated with an outbreak at Discovery Child Care Centre.

The health unit says it's the largest COVID-19 outbreak in a child care centre within the region and has asked staff and registered children to immediately self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed stated in a release that it's essential to act quickly and responsibility in order to prevent any further exposures of COVID-19 within this facility and the community.

"Due to the amount of spread it is difficult to determine exact exposure dates which makes the immediate isolation and testing of all affected individuals an important step to minimize further risk."

The health unit has shut down the facility and says isolation for all staff and children will be required until at least September 17 or later.

The exposure is considered high-risk.