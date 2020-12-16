COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at L.A. Desmarais

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is now declaring an outbreak of COVID-19 within a cohort at L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School.

According to the health unit, it has now been confirmed that at least two confirmed cases of the virus were in a single classroom.

The entire class cohort is considered high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 and the WECHU is working closely with the school and the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) administrators to manage the outbreak.

The school has already sent parents and guardians a notice about the outbreak, which includes additional public health guidance.

As AM800 News reported on December 10, a cohort of 21 students was dismissed from the school in Forest Glade.

As per provincial direction, a school outbreak is declared if there are two or more cases in a school and if there is evidence that at least one case could have been infected in the school