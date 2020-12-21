COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Maidstone Elementary School

Another outbreak has been declared at a local school.

The latest, St. Mary French Immersion Catholic Elementary School in Maidstone.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, there are at least three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single classroom.

The entire class has been asked to self isolate for 14-days and get tested for COVID-19.

The health unit is dealing with outbreaks at three schools across the region.

On Monday, the province announced students will continue with remote learning when they return from the Christmas break the week of January 4.

In person learning for elementary students will resume January 11 with secondary students allowed to return to the classroom January 25.