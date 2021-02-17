COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Salvation Army

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Salvation Army.

The outbreak at the Sally Ann is in addition to the previously announced outbreak at the Downtown Mission.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says as of Tuesday, there have been 65 confirmed cases at the two sites.

"This is a vulnerable population," says Dr. Ahmed. "They have much higher risk on contracting COVID because of how they live and when they're coming to these type of shelters for support, they're also in a situation which is not the ideal situation."

He says the city has an isolation site for confirmed cases.

"The City of Windsor obviously has an isolation site specifically for this population but it has a capacity so I believe we are at capacity at this time and the challenge is what happens if we get more cases and how do you isolate them," he says.

Dr. Ahmed adds the health unit continues to work with the agencies and are hoping to get the outbreaks under control.

"To provide them with some alternative solutions and looking at different sites and how they can still use some of these sites to do the proper isolation and do a good job in preventing any further spread, but recognizing this is a very difficult population, very difficult to track down, very difficult to collect some of that information," says Dr. Ahmed.

As heard on AM800 news Wednesday morning, the Downtown Mission is using the former Central Branch of the Windsor Public Library as an emergency shelter.