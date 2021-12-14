COVID-19 outbreak declared at Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a long-term care home in Leamington.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, an outbreak has been listed at Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens on Talbot Street East.

The health unit says a variant of concern has not been detected at this time and continues to work on confirming the number of cases at the home.

COVID-19 outbreaks remain in place at Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence in Kingsville and Country Village Health Care in South Woodslee.