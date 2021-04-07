COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Tecumseh Elementary School

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Tecumseh elementary school following the confirmation of three positive cases of the virus.

According to a release, the cases were found within the same cohort which was dismissed from St. Peter Catholic Elementary School on April 4.

Health unit officials say a variant of concern has been identified, but it's limited to the affected cohort.

As a result, all other students and staff at the school are considered low risk and may continue attending class as usual.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has also dismissed a class at St. Joseph's Catholic High School after receiving confirmation of a confirmed case.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected and families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school.

The health unit is reminding parents to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.