COVID-19 outbreak declared at The Village of Aspen Lake

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak at a local long-term care home.

According to the health unit's website, an outbreak has been listed at The Village of Aspen Lake on McHugh Street in Windsor.

The health unit is still determining the number of cases at the home but says at this time, a variant of concern has not been identified.

Meantime, a COVID-19 outbreak at Franklin Gardens Long-Term Care Home in Leamington has been lifted.

There are currently four long-term care home COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.