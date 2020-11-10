COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at UWindsor Student Residence

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has declared an outbreak at a student residence at the University of Windsor.

The outbreak comes after an unauthorized Halloween party on campus.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there were 18 people at the party, all around 18-years of age.

He says five have already tested positive for COVID-19 and are self isolating.

Dr. Ahmed says the remaining 13 individuals are also self isolating.

He says the first case was reported on November 6.

"The index case had visited outside of Windsor-Essex and then attended the party while having some mild symptoms and other individuals are now quarantining at this time as they are monitoring their symptoms as we speak," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says it appears the virus has been contained to the student residence.

"The University of Windsor has taken all the steps to clean the facility, ensure all these residents and students are isolating separately and are taking all the precautions as a moving forward, ongoing to prevent any further spread of the disease," says Dr. Ahmed.

The health unit is also declaring a community cluster after five nursing students tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Ahmed says the five nursing students got together for a social gathering.

He says four of them live together.

The two events are unrelated.