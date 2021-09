The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village at St. Clair.

According to the health unit, two residents have tested positive.

The health unit says the Delta Variant has been detected.

The village is located on Talbot Road in south Windsor near St. Clair College.

There are also COVID-19 outbreaks at Berkshire Care Centre in Windsor and La Chaumiere Retirement Residence in Lakeshore.