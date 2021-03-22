COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families on Bridge Avenue.

"We have one resident who was asymptomatic, was moving into housing and was routinely tested prior to moving in and was found to be positive," says centre executive director Lady Laforet. "So she has been moved to the isolation response centre and is resting comfortably there."

She says the centre is doing onsite rapid testing and as of now, there are no other reported cases.

"Our staff are good, no staff positive and no further client positives," she says.

Laforet says the centre is following all public health safety measures.

"We've had the health unit on site already, they have zero concerns," says Laforet. "We're doing fantastic. All of my staff are still here working and healthy and hopefully we keep doing what we're suppose to be doing, it will stay that way."

She adds this is the first confirmed case at the centre since the beginning of the pandemic.

Eight clients of the centre received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week.