COVID-19 outbreak declared at Windsor elementary school

For the third day in a row, a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a local elementary school.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, an outbreak has been listed at St. Anne French Immersion Catholic School on Monmouth Road in Windsor.

The health unit says a variant of concern has not been detected (at this time) and is working on confirming the number of cases at the school.

Meantime, the health unit has lifted the COVID-19 outbreak at Holy Cross Catholic Elementary school in LaSalle.

There are currently nine school/child care outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.