COVID-19 outbreak declared at Windsor Regional Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 on the 4th floor North (4North) unit at Met Campus.

The hospital says a total of three patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in the unit, and outbreak measures are currently in place.

The outbreak will be rescinded on October 17, 2023 if no other COVID-19 cases are identified said the hospital in a news release.

Tuesday marked the return of mandatory masking for staff at all WRH campuses. Employees, professional staff, and volunteers are required to wear masks when within two metres of any patient unless there is a physical barrier present.