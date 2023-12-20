COVID-19 outbreak declared at Windsor Regional Hospital

Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The hospital has declared an outbreak on its 8West unit at the Ouellette Campus.

The outbreak was declared on Wednesday, with a total of three patients affected.

If there are no other cases are identified, the outbreak will be rescinded on December 28.

A revised masking policy was rolled out at all WRH campuses on October 10 for employees, professional staff, and volunteers.

It was then updated earlier this month on December 7 where anyone visiting a patient in hospital must wear a mask while visiting in a patient's room.