COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting another COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials declared an outbreak in a sixth floor unit at Met Campus Tuesday with four patients testing positive for COVID-19.

Last week the hospital confirmed 10 patients and five staff tested positive in a unit on the fourth floor unit and 10 patients and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in a sixth floor unit at the Ouellette Campus.

One patient and 11 staff members also tested positive for the virus in a fourth floor unit at Met Campus during that period.

"Admissions to these units continue with proper cohorting of COVID-19 patients," says WRH Chief Nursing Executive and Operating Officer Karen Riddell. "We continue to remain vigilant in ensuring that we have the correct infection prevention and control guidelines and precautions in place to reduce spread of the COVID-19 virus."

All patients are currently tested before being admitted to WRH, according to Riddell — any transfers between units are being monitored by WRH's Infection Prevention and Control Department.