COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus

Both Windsor Regional Hospital campuses were officially declared COVID-19 outbreak free over the weekend, but it appears the virus has crept its way back in.

According to a release from the hospital, an outbreak has been declared in the Clinical Teaching Unit at the Ouellette Campus.

Three patients have tested positive for COVID-19 while more patients and staff are being tested.

Admissions to the unit are still being accepted with proper approval from the hospital's Infection Prevention and Control department.

Precautions remain in place at both campuses with all patients being tested for COVID-19 before admission whether they're showing symptoms of the virus or not.