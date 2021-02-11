COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Windsor's Downtown Mission

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Windsor's Downtown Mission.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit informed Executive Director Ron Dunn that 11 staff members and six guests at the mission tested positive as of Friday afternoon.

Dunn says the mission has taken every measures possible to keep the virus out, but after more than a year, it finally happened.

"It only takes one close contacts with either staff or a guest to bring it into the building," he says. "We work so closely with our guests and with each other that it was kind of bound to happen at some point."

Dunn says losing 11 staff members will be the biggest hurdle.

"I was panicked over not being able to even keep the emergency shelter open," he says. "We've moved some things around redeployed some of our staff and used some resources that have been offered through our partners at the city as well."

He says only those staying at the mission will be allowed into the building on Victoria Avenue.

"For example we have people who come from the neighbourhood who come to us for meals, they can still come, but they're going to get a takeout container and not be allowed in the building," he says. "Only those folks who are experiencing homelessness that are using our emergency shelter will be welcomed in during the day. We're asking the community to be patient."

All mission services will be suspended with the exception of the emergency shelter until the outbreak is rescinded. The Food and clothing bank will not be accepting donations during that period as well.

Dunn says the six guests who tested positive for the virus have been isolated while they recover and no guests or staff members have needed to be hospitalized.