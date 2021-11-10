COVID-19 outbreak declared at WRH's Ouellette Campus

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Ouellette Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital.

According to a release from the hospital, an outbreak has been declared on 4 Medical of the Ouellette Campus at 1030 Ouellette Ave.

To date, less than five patients have been affected and all of those affected are asymptomatic.

The first positive case was identified following the routine screening.

The hospital says these patients were all residing in the same wardroom.

Admissions to this unit continue, but due to safety reasons, no visitors are allowed in outbreak areas.

As long as visitors are compliant with PPE requirements, exceptions can be made for palliative patients.