COVID-19 outbreak declared in a unit at Erie Shores HealthCare

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in a unit at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington.

The outbreak is impacting the 2-Centre inpatient unit.

Until it is rescinded, visitors will not be permitted on the unit unless it is to visit a patient receiving palliative care.

A release from the hospital says "the outbreak stems from two patients who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, 2022. It’s believed those patients were infected by a visitor to the unit who had tested negative on a hospital-administered rapid-antigen test prior to the visit but later tested positive for the virus."

The outbreak declared by the Windsor and Essex County Health Unit Friday is the first at Erie Shores HealthCare since the beginning of the pandemic.

Currently, an inpatient is permitted two visitors, with one allowed at the bedside at a time. All visitors must also pass a rapid-antigen test each day they visit and wear a mask and eye protection in all areas of the hospital.