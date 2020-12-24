COVID-19 Outbreak Declared in Cohort at Immaculate Conception

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared within a cohort at Windsor's Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School.

On Wednesday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced two confirmed cases of the virus that are isolated to one cohort.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says a school outbreak is declared if, "there are two or more cases in a school and if there is evidence that at least one case could have been infected in the school."

The release goes on to say both cases were confirmed from a single classroom — the entire class was previously dismissed and asked to self-isolate for 14-days and get tested.

Ahmed says further details on the outbreak will not be released due to privacy concerns.

All students in Essex County have been learning from home for the past week.