COVID-19 outbreak declared in one program at St.Clair College

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared an outbreak in one program at the South Windsor Campus of St. Clair College.

This outbreak has been linked to an exposure in two cohorts, according to a release from the college.

The health unit declares a school outbreak when there are two or more cases in a school that are linked and if there is evidence that at least one case could have been infected in that same class.

Students and staff impacted have been notified and directed to either self-monitor or self-isolate.

St. Clair College has a vaccination policy that states students must be fully vaccinated or conduct rapid testing every 72 hours.

The college also mandates daily questionnaires for staff and students for entry and daily screenings at every entrance of the college.

According to a release from the college, 80.5 per cent of staff and students are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, while 12.9 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

6.6 per cent have chosen not to vaccinate or disclose their vaccination status.