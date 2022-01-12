COVID-19 outbreak declared in rehab unit at HDGH

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has declared an outbreak on its 3rd Floor Rehab Unit in the Tayfour Building.

According to the hospital, this outbreak has been declared, as there are now 4 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are associated with this outbreak.

The following outbreak measures have been put in place for 3rd Floor Rehab:

-Providing therapy in patient rooms and as required in therapy rooms for patients who are asymptomatic and can wear a surgical mask during their therapy,

-Students may continue to attend on the unit and will be provided with N95 masks and PPE as required,

-N95 Masks are required when providing patient care on an outbreak unit along with consistent washing of hands and respecting of physical distancing.

HDGH continues to work closely with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The Tayfour Building is located at 1453 Prince Rd. in Windsor.