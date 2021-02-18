COVID-19 Outbreak Declared in Unit at WRH's Met Campus
A COVID-19 outbreak as been declared Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus.
The hospital announced the outbreak in the Seven North Unit Thursday night.
According to the release, five patients and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital announced an outbreak in its Clinical Teaching Unit at Ouellette Campus Wednesday where three patients tested positive for the virus.
Visitors will not be allowed to the effected units until the outbreaks are resolved.