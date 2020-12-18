COVID-19 Outbreak Declared within a Cohort at L'Essor

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 within a cohort at L'Essor Catholic Elementary School.

Under provincial guidelines, an outbreak is declared after two or more cases are identified at a school and if one case could have been infected within that school.

In a release, the health unit indicates there are four cases in the cohort with two coming from a single classroom at the school in Tecumseh.

The health unit says the entire cohort was dismissed before the shift to virtual learning after two students in the cohort tested positive — the risk of exposure was considered high-risk and the group was asked to self-isolate for 14-days and get tested for the virus.

All other staff and students who attended school before the switch to virtual learning are considered low risk, but are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14-days.

According to the release, the health unit and the board have already reached out to everyone who is directly affected by the outbreak.

The French board's (le Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence) website shows five active cases of the virus at L'Essor.