COVID-19 outbreak forces Salvation Army to cancel Thanksgiving meal

Thanksgiving is going to look very different this year at the Salvation Army's Centre of Hope in Windsor.

The centre is usually buzzing with activity as those in need are served turkey with all the trimmings, but lunches and dinners will not be handed out due to the current COVID-19 outbreak declared on September 22.

According to a release, the number one priority is "the safety and security of our clients and staff" and distribution of meals from the food bank will be continued as normal.

As a result of the outbreak, no new clients are being accepted either and those currently staying at the centre are isolating while taking part in regular COVID-19 testing.

The centre will resume normal operations when the current outbreak period ends on October 12.