COVID-19 Outbreak Lifted at Salvation Army

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has lifted the COVID-19 outbreak at the Salvation Army's Centre of Hope in downtown Windsor.

The outbreak was declared by the health unit in mid-February after a number of confirmed cases at the site on Church Street.

At that time, the Salvation Army announced it was putting a halt to new admissions and was working with the health unit and the city.

The sally ann issued a statement to AM800 news after the outbreak was rescinded.

It states "The staff at The Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope in Windsor, with the support of the Windsor-Essex Public Health Unit, have been working hard to get to this point where we are out of outbreak."

It goes on to say, "These efforts have made it possible for us to serve safely over these past number of weeks and even expand services that will help even more people who are experiencing homelessness. With the addition of 25 spaces in our gym and added staffing, The Salvation Army will provide safe shelter and supports to more people who otherwise would be living on the streets."

There are still COVID-19 outbreaks in place at the Downtown Mission and Victoria Manor.

