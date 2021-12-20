COVID-19 outbreak lifted at South Woodslee long-term care home

A COVID-19 outbreak has been lifted at a long-term care home in Windsor-Essex.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, there is no longer an outbreak in place at Country Village Health Care in South Woodslee.

The outbreak was declared earlier this month at the home County Road #8 RR #2.

When it was first declared, one resident and two staff members had tested positive.

A COVID-19 outbreak remains in place at Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens in Leamington.