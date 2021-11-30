COVID-19 outbreak no longer in place at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus

A COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital has been lifted.

The outbreak was declared earlier this month, on November 10, on 4 Medical of the Ouellette Campus.

When the outbreak was first declared, the hospital stated less than five patients were affected and all were asymptomatic.

The hospital said the patients were all residing in the same wardroom.

The outbreak was posted on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website but as of Tuesday morning, is no longer listed.