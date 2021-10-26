COVID-19 outbreak rescinded at LaSalle's Vollmer Complex, now considered exposure point

An update to a story AM800 told you about Tuesday.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle, but according to the Windsor-Essex County Heath Unit, that's been rescinded.

The health unit now says the facility is considered a possible exposure point as the virus was only identified among one user group.

Officials are working to contact participants who may have been exposed.

The health unit is asking anyone who visited the facility on Wednesday, October 20 between 9:30pm and 11pm to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and if symptoms develop, to get tested immediately.

The latest information on possible community exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.