COVID-19 Outbreak Rescinded at Village of Aspen Lake

A COVID-19 outbreak at The Village of Aspen Lake in Windsor has been resolved.

Owner Schlegel Villages declared the home free of the virus Tuesday and says an outbreak at The Village at St. Clair is expected to be resolved soon.

According to the release, only four residents and one staff member are still dealing with the virus at The Village at St. Clair.

Schlegel Villages Vice-President of Operations Joanne Potts expressed sadness over the loss of life at both homes, but says " we are proud of the team at Aspen Lake and look forward to the day St. Clair will declare their outbreak resolved as well."

Potts thanked the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare for their continued support.