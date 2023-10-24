COVID-19 outbreak rescinded at Windsor Regional Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital has rescinded a COVID-19 outbreak in one section of the Met Campus.

On Oct. 19, officials announced three cases of COVID-19 had been identified on 7North at Met Campus.

As a result, an outbreak was been declared on that unit and outbreak measures have been put in place.

In a posting on social media, the hospital said no further cases have been identified and the outbreak has been rescinded.

The Met Campus is located at 1995 Lens Ave. in Windsor.

As of Oct. 10, a mask mandate has been in place for staff and volunteers at the Met Campus and Ouellette Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital, and at Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington.

Employees, professional staff, and volunteers are required to wear masks when within two metres of any patient unless there is a physical barrier present.

At this time, it's only recommended that visitors in the hospital wear a mask.