COVID-19 outbreak rescinded at Windsor Regional Hospital
A COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital has been rescinded.
The hospital declared the outbreak earlier this month, on January 4, on its 7North unit at the Met Campus.
A total of four patients were affected.
The outbreak was rescinded Monday after no further COVID-19 cases were identified.
A masking policy was issued at all Windsor Regional Hospital campuses in mid-October for staff and volunteers.
It was then expanded at the beginning of December that anyone visiting a patient must wear a mask.