COVID-19 outbreak rescinded at Windsor Regional Hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital has been rescinded.

The hospital declared the outbreak earlier this month, on January 4, on its 7North unit at the Met Campus.

A total of four patients were affected.

The outbreak was rescinded Monday after no further COVID-19 cases were identified.

A masking policy was issued at all Windsor Regional Hospital campuses in mid-October for staff and volunteers.

It was then expanded at the beginning of December that anyone visiting a patient must wear a mask.