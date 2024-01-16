iHeartRadio
COVID-19 outbreak rescinded at Windsor Regional Hospital


A COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital has been rescinded. 

The hospital declared the outbreak earlier this month, on January 4, on its 7North unit at the Met Campus. 

A total of four patients were affected. 

The outbreak was rescinded Monday after no further COVID-19 cases were identified. 

A masking policy was issued at all Windsor Regional Hospital campuses in mid-October for staff and volunteers.

It was then expanded at the beginning of December that anyone visiting a patient must wear a mask. 

