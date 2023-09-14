COVID-19 outbreak rescinded at WRH

Windsor Regional Hospital officials say the most recent COVID-19 outbreak has been rescinded.

The outbreak was declared on September 6 at Met Campus on the seventh floor medical unit with a total of 17 patients impacted.

Officials say no additional COVID-19 cases have been observed over the past seven days, and the outbreak has been lifted.

Staff have returned to routine PPE use throughout the unit.

WRH officials say they will continue to monitor patients for symptoms and test any symptomatic patient for COVID-19.