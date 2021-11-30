COVID-19 outbreak still in place at two local long-term care homes

There are still two long-term care homes in Windsor-Essex under a COVID-19 outbreak.

As AM800 news reported earlier this month, the health unit declared an outbreak at Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence on Division Road North in Kingsville.

As of Tuesday morning, the health unit has listed nine confirmed cases at the home.

Seven are resident cases and two are staff cases.

The health unit says the Delta Variant has been identified.

An outbreak also remains in place at The Village at St. Clair on Talbot Road in south Windsor.

There are no changes in the number of cases since the outbreak was first declared.

The health unit continues to report two staff cases and says a Variant of Concern has not been detected.