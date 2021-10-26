COVID-19 outbreaks at the Vollmer Complex and Oakwood Bible Chapel

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced two more COVID-19 community outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, outbreaks have been declared at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle and Oakwood Bible Chapel in south Windsor.

The health unit says the Delta Variant has been detected in both outbreaks.

There are currently three local community outbreaks.

Last week, the health unit declared a community outbreak at the Downtown Mission.