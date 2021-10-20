COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Forest Glade Arena and three more area schools

More COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared in Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit has listed a new community outbreak at Forest Glade Arena.

According to the health unit, the Delta Variant has been detected.

The health unit has also declared three more school outbreaks.

The outbreaks are at St. Angela Catholic Elementary School, Mount Carmel Blytheswood Public School and Giles Campus French Immersion Public School.

The Delta Variant has been identified at the three schools.

There are currently nine school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.