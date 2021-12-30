COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Iler Lodge and Heron Terrace

Two more COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at long-term care homes in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit's website, outbreaks have been listed at Iler Lodge in Essex and Heron Terrace on McNorton Street near Banwell Road.

The health unit is still confirming the number of cases at both homes.

As of Thursday morning, a variant of concern has not been detected.

There are currently four long-term care home COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.