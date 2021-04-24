COVID-19 Outbreaks Declared at Two Local Fast Food Restaurants

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a pair of local fast food restaurants after several employees tested positive for the virus.

The McDonald's at 1635 County Rd. 22 in Belle River and the Taco Bell at 6707 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor have been temporarily closed while employees are tested.

While the risk of public exposure is considered low, the health unit is asking any residents who visited the McDonald's between April 11 and April 18 or the Taco Bell between April 14 and 19 to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

The latest list of possible community exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.