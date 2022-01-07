COVID-19 outbreaks lifted at local school and daycare centres
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has rescinded a couple of COVID-19 outbreaks at area daycare centres and a local school.
According to the health unit's website, outbreaks are no longer in place at George P. Vanier Elementary School,
Cosmopolitan Kids Inc - Delta Chi Hospital Campus and Academie Ste. Cecile Child Enrichment Centre.
Meantime, the health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Delta Chi Early Childhood Centres – Coronation Campus in Windsor.
The health unit says there are three confirmed cases.
As of Friday morning, the health unit is reporting two school/child care COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.