COVID-19 outbreaks lifted at local school and daycare centres

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has rescinded a couple of COVID-19 outbreaks at area daycare centres and a local school.

According to the health unit's website, outbreaks are no longer in place at George P. Vanier Elementary School,

Cosmopolitan Kids Inc - Delta Chi Hospital Campus and Academie Ste. Cecile Child Enrichment Centre.

Meantime, the health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Delta Chi Early Childhood Centres – Coronation Campus in Windsor.

The health unit says there are three confirmed cases.

As of Friday morning, the health unit is reporting two school/child care COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.