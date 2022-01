Three more COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at area long-term care and retirement homes.

According to the health unit's website, outbreaks have been listed at Chartwell Oak Park LaSalle, Chartwell St. Clair Beach and The Village at St. Clair.

The health unit is still confirming the number of cases at the homes.

There are currently 11 long-term care/retirement home COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.