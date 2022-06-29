COVID-19 policies changing at Erie Shores HealthCare

COVID-19 policies will be changing at Erie Shores Healthcare.

Due to lower community spread of COVID-19, ESHC has adjusted some screening protocols for patients and their families.

Starting July 1, ESHC will be moving to a passive screening process.

Passive screening means visitors and patients will review signs that will be posted asking that they do not attend the hospital as a visitor if they have specific symptoms or alert the staff to symptoms if they are a patient.

Amendments to the ESHC Visitor Policy is also set to take effect July 1. This will expand the number of designated caregivers patients can identify.

Patients in the inpatient units or the ICU will be permitted to four designated caregivers. Emergency Department patients will be allowed two, and outpatients will be allowed one. Only one person will be allowed at a patient's bedside at a time.

While screening and visitor restrictions are changing, there is no planned changes for PPE guidelines, meaning masks will still be required in all hospital areas.

More information can be found on the Erie Shores HealthCare website.