COVID-19 protocols force Chatham-Kent to extend closure of three municipal service centres

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is extending the closure of three municipal service centres.

According to a release, the centres in Ridgetown, Tilbury and Dresden will remain closed until at least January 26 due to a high level of staff under COVID-19 protocols.

Chatham-Kent's GM and Chief Human Resources Officer Cathy Hoffman says 101 employees are currently under COVID-19 protocols, with 21 working from home.

The municipality closed the centres on January 12 and originally said they would be shut down for a minimum of five days.

The Chatham and Dresden Service Ontario offices will remain open by appointment only.

The municipality says residents may experience delays in wait times for telephone inquiries because of the reduced staffing levels.