COVID-19 Puts Pause on Local Real Estate Market

COVID-19 has put a pause on the local real estate market.

The Ontario Real Estate Association has cancelled open houses to reduce the spread of the virus.

Real estate agent Goran Todorovic of RE/Max Preferred Realty says this has delayed the spring market, which will ultimately turn into a hot summer real estate market.

He says only essential home buys or sales are taking place right now and with several precautions such as virtual tours, no face-to-face meetings and if a buyer needs to visit a home, they can't touch anything and wear a mask and gloves.

Todorovic says he has one client whose home sold while the client was on vacation — so they need to buy.

"They have to buy a home because someone is moving in their home in May, so that's essential that they buy a home, so not a problem. I showed them virtually some listings and some virtual tours."

He says very few properties are exchanging hands right now.

"So that's the way real estate is being conducted now, only if it essential. Otherwise folks please stay home."

Todorovic points out this a good time to get things done around the house and ordering parts online to possibly put your home on the market.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, 489 properties were sold in March — that's down 9.4% compared to March 2019.