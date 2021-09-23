COVID-19 reported at five public schools Thursday

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at local schools, the Greater Essex County District School reported five new cases Thursday.

Affected schools include Dougall, Forest Glade, Queen Victoria and Sandwich West public schools along with the Trillium Learning Centre's Connaught Campus.

According to the board's website, all positive cases were found in students.

The local health unit has notified impacted staff and students — those who did not receive a call can continue to attend class as usual.

Parents are being reminded to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

To date, the public board has seen 36 positive cases since the beginning of the new school year.