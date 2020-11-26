iHeartRadio
COVID-19 Reported at LaSalle Public School

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is reporting a case of COVID-19 at LaSalle Public School.

According to the board's website, the case confirmed in a student was reported on Wednesday (Nov 25).

All of the affected staff and students at the school on Mayfair Avenue have been notified and are following the local health unit's directions.

The GECDSB regularly updates its website with a COVID-19 report.

To date, there have been 66 confirmed cases in the board.

