COVID-19 school outbreaks added and lifted in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit has listed a few more school/child care COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, outbreaks have been declared at Monseigneur Jean Noël Catholic Elementary School in south Windsor, St. Louis Catholic School in Leamington and Latchkey Daycare and Learning Centre in Tecumseh.

The health unit has also listed outbreaks within the Grade 4 class at M.S. Heatherington Public School, the Grade 6 class at Sainte-Marguerite-d'Youville Catholic Elementary School and the Grade 1/2 class at Gore Hill Public School.

A variant of concern, at this time, has not been detected within these outbreaks.

The health unit has lifted COVID-19 outbreaks at Margaret D. Bennie Public School in Leamington and within the Grade 1 class at East Mersea Public School near Wheatley.

There are currently 17 school/child care outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.