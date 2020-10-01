COVID-19 Symptom Questionnaire Revised for Schools and Daycares

The province has made a few changes to the list of COVID-19 symptoms that will require kids to stay home from school in Ontario.

Children who only have a runny nose, sore throat or a headache will no longer need to get a negative test for the virus to return to classrooms or daycares, but will have to stay home for 24-hours.

The first draft of the province's questionnaire saw kids who showed any one of 17 symptoms self-isolate for 14 days or test negative for the virus before returning.

The province loosened those guidelines after reports of long lineups at many GTA assessment centres.

A child who has one of the four major symptoms associated with COVID-19 — fever, cough, loss of taste or smell and shortness of breath — will still be required to stay home and self-isolate.

According to the province, a child showing multiple symptoms on the revised list will still need to test negative for COVID-19 or receive an alternate diagnosis from a doctor.

The screening rules go in effect Friday morning.