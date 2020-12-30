COVID-19 Test could become a Requirement for Flights coming to Canada

A negative COVID-19 test could be a requirement for airline passengers arriving in Canada.

According to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, ministers decided to move forward with the new requirement Wednesday.

Under the plan, travellers will require a negative PCR test three days before their arrival in Canada.

A firm date on when the requirement will be in place hasn't been set.

The move follows criticism from provincial leaders that point to lax federal rules when it comes to quarantining travellers arriving through international airports.

— with files from The Canadian Press.